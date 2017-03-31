A man and a boy have been charged after a car smashed into a lamppost in a Dundee street.

Police say they were initially called to Nethergate after a blue Ford Focus was allegedly seen driving erratically at about 5.50pm yesterday.

Officers say the vehicle mounted the pavement and pedestrians were forced to take ‘evasive action’.

The vehicle was also allegedly involved in a collision on Black Street, off Lochee Road, before ploughing into a lamppost on Duncarse Road in Charleston just after 6pm.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle and witnessed any of the incidents is being urged to contact police.

Two people are due in court connection with the incidents today.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man aged 35 and a boy aged 16 have been charged in connection with road traffic offences in various streets in Dundee yesterday.

“They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”

