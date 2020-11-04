Pedestrian rushed to Ninewells after being struck by car at busy Dundee roundabout

A 41-year-old man was rushed to hospital yesterday after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Dundee street.

The crash took place at 1:30pm on Tuesday when a car collided with the pedestrian at East Port Roundabout, resulting in him sustaining a serious leg injury.

Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene, and the road was closed to traffic.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where staff have described his condition as stable.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

One eyewitness said: “I was sitting on the bus and I saw that there was an ambulance and a police van, one of the riot ones, parked outside the Enterprise offices on that street.

“I wasn’t sure what had happened, but I saw a pair of uniformed officers interviewing people at the bus stop too so I thought that there had maybe been a fight or something.

“When the bus went round the corner I saw a few more police vehicles, two or three, and an another ambulance as well.

“Some other people on the bus must have noticed it too, they were sort of looking around at it.

“I didn’t get a good look because the bus was moving, but I saw a white car parked in the road and it seemed like the whole street had been closed off.

“There were a few more officers standing about there too.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I didn’t see anyone going into the ambulances or the police cars, and when I came back a little later they were gone and the road was reopened.”

Another pair of eyewitnesses added: “We’re not sure what’s going on, it seems like there’s been some sort of crash, you can see the car parked there.”

The incident surprised many who live nearby, such as Magnum House resident, Connor Chambers.

He said: “It’s generally a quiet enough area, which is surprising for how close it is to the city centre.

“You’d think that there would be more accidents at that roundabout, but I’ve stayed here for about two years and I’ve only ever seen the aftermath of one car crash there.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.35pm on Tuesday, November 3, we were called to reports of a road traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital with a serious leg injury and staff have described his condition as stable.

“Inquiries are still ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received several calls around 1338 hours to attend a pedestrian road traffic collision at the East Port Roundabout in Dundee.

“An ambulance and our special operations response unit attended and a patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.”