Woman involved in serious road crash in Tayside

A serious road traffic collision has taken place in Scone, Perthshire, this afternoon.

Police Scotland say the incident, involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle, happened at about 12.40pm today.

The condition of the woman is not known, however she suffered serious injuries.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene in the direction of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The A94 Perth Road is closed in both directions, causing severe delays between the A93 Isla Road junction and the Cross Street junction.