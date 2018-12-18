Pedestrian hit by car in Dundee left with head injuries

A man suffered head injuries after being struck by a car in Dundee.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the pedestrian was injured in the collision on Pitkerro Road on Friday night.

Officers also want to speak to the driver of a silver car which they believe was involved in the crash.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8pm on Friday, a male pedestrian was struck by a northbound car on Pitkerro Road.

“As a result of the collision, the male sustained a head injury.

“Police Scotland officers are keen to speak to any person who witnessed the accident and in particular the driver of a silver car who was apparently involved in the accident.

“Any person who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3696 of December 14 2018, or speak with any police officer.”