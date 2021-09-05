Pedal power rules as 17th Dundee Cyclathon gets under way

Hundreds of Dundonians took to the saddle at the weekend for the 17th annual cyclathon.

They set off from outside the V&A to beat last year’s total and raise more than £10,000 for the STV Children’s Appeal.

The virtual event has been organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

Ian Balgowan, Cyclathon Organiser, commented “It has been tremendous to see so many cyclists pedal into the centre of Dundee to celebrate this year’s Cyclathon.

“We are only just starting today. Cyclists can still join over the next two weeks to gain more information and register via the website.

“Let 2021 be the best year yet and show our young kiddies that we are behind them all the way.”

Cycle event heroes

A spokesman for the event said: “Heroes at the launch were Daniel Alexander, 4, and James Wilkie, 7, who are the youngest entrants in this year’s event.

“Daniel has only learned to cycle without stabilisers in the last month but is determined to cycle as far as he can to raise money for children less fortunate than himself.

“Equally determined to play his part, James aims to cycle around Loch Leven and pedal every day to school and back to raise £1 per mile from family and friends.

James said “ I want to travel a long way and cycle more miles than Granny and Grandad can pay.”

Two-week challenge

Those taking part can complete the event anywhere in their local area over the next two weeks, finishing back up outside the V&A on September 19.

All age groups and all abilities are taking part – even some doing indoors on their exercise bikes.

Cyclists can go out as often and as far as they want during the fortnight.

People have entered as individuals, groups, clubs, schools, and colleges and universities with all funds raised will go towards the STV Children’s Appeal.

Childhood poverty in Scotland

One in four children in Scotland currently live in poverty – a figure which is drastically growing due to the Covid pandemic.

The appeal supports these children through a number of programmes, which include supporting food insecurity and mental health programmes.

Organiser Ian said: “Child poverty has worsened with the effects of the pandemic.

“So we want this year’s Cyclathon to be the best year yet.

“Dundee folk are legendary for always helping each other out in a crisis and so, come on Dundee – we can do it!”