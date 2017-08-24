Peacock on the run from Dundee hotel

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A peacock that escaped from the grounds of a Dundee hotel last year is on the run again — shirking fatherly duties as his peahen partner is left to hatch eggs alone.

The bird, called Major, made its great escape from Abertay and Stonelee Guest House in Panmure Street last Monday and has been spotted gallivanting around Broughty Ferry residents’ gardens.

Owner Kate Victor said: “I was out feeding the chickens but we were very busy so I rushed back in and hadn’t closed the gate properly.

“We didn’t notice he was missing until lunchtime.

“He’s got a female sitting on an egg and she’s been crying for him.”