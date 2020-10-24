Sunday, October 25th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

‘Peaceful’ death of man, 48, in property in Brechin ‘unexplained’ say police

by Tele Reporter
October 24, 2020, 2:09 pm Updated: October 25, 2020, 3:06 pm
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

A person has been found dead in a property in Brechin, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Officers attended a property in the town’s Mountskip Road just after midday on Friday.

A family member told the Tele on Sunday the man had passed away peacefully in his sleep.

© Courtesy Google Maps
The man was found in a property in Mountskip Road in Brechin. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Mountskip Road, Brechin, at around 12.05pm on Friday October 23, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”