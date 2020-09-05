Paypoint issue preventing struggling Dundonians from topping up their gas and electricity

A local shop has claimed it has been unable to help hard-up customers heat and power their homes due to a problem with Paypoint.

The 1st Stop 2 Shop store in Fintry was criticised for not accepting I-Movo gas vouchers in a recent reader’s letter to the Evening Telegraph.

However workers at the shop claim an ongoing problem with Paypoint is causing the issue, and the firm has yet to fix it despite repeated requests.

The I-Movo vouchers are distributed to those who may be struggling to make gas or electric payments by the government or energy providers.

The anonymous reader said: “Having found myself in great financial difficulties due to the pandemic I have been struggling to pay gas and electric.

“Luckily for me my landlord was able to put me in touch with a kind organisation who gave me a £30 voucher to top up my gas.

“What’s unfortunate is that my three local shops refused to give me my credit even though I was told to take it to any shop with Paypoint.”

But Safina Abdullah, supervisor at the shop, said the problems are as frustrating for the store as it is for customers, as she has tried contacting the top-up firm daily for two months.

She said: “We are a community based shop and a lot of locals rely on us. We know that due to the pandemic there will be more people who need to use these vouchers.

“The closest shop that we have found that is able to accept the vouchers is at least 10 minutes away, which isn’t great if the customer doesn’t have transport.

“Paypoint have pushed us from pillar to post claiming that we need to raise the issue with the Financial Conduct Authority and when we do we are told that this is a Paypoint issue.

“We can’t do anything for our customers if it won’t let us process the voucher.

“We have submitted all the relevant information on to Paypoint but yet we are still no further forward – how long does it take?

“In the meantime we have had to turn custom away and pass them on to other shops which is obviously not great for us either.

“We really are going out of our way to try and get this issue sorted as we want to help our loyal customers.”

A Paypoint spokesman said: “PayPoint has spoken to the FCA’s contact centre, who have advised the application is still being processed. Unfortunately, until the application has been authorised by the FCA, PayPoint is unable to enable this retailer’s cash out facilities.”