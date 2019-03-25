Price of supporting Dundee football teams more than some of Europe’s biggest clubs

Season tickets for Dundee and Dundee United could set fans back as much as £395 and £355 respectively – working out at an average of 48 hours of work for those on minimum wage.

The Dee have announced a freeze on season ticket costs until April 2, meaning fans can pay this year’s price of £340, and there are various discounted prices until June 5.

But if you wait until after that date, regardless of whether Jim McIntyre can keep the Dark Blues in the top tier or not, fans will pay £55 more.

Dundee’s fellow relegation battlers St Mirren offer them from £235.

Although Dundee United have not yet announced season ticket prices for next season, Championship promotion rivals Ross County offer tickets for as little as £200 – substantially less than the tangerines.

Meanwhile, the cost of a ticket to watch Lochee United – who play in the top tier of the East Region junior league – is only £60.

At the Ice Arena, Dundee Stars hockey fans will need to fork out £495 for the most expensive season ticket.

The Stars play almost twice as many home games a season as the two football clubs.

Dundee’s top rugby team, Dundee High FPs, charge £10 a game or full club membership, including a season ticket, for £160.

Ahead of United’s win over Ross County earlier this week, we spoke to fans and asked whether they felt the cost of attending football was too high.

Graeme Wilson, 39, a labourer from Cupar, said: “I buy a season ticket mainly to get my seat.

“I think the price might stop some people from being able to go because it is quite expensive.”

Steve Clark, 39, a bank worker from Markinch, said: “If you miss a game, it’s marginal whether a season ticket is value for money.

“Before, you would get a season ticket to guarantee to see the Rangers and Celtic games or the cup games, but there’s not really any restrictions now.”

Barbara Niven, 52, a factory worker from Auchtermuchty, said: “In terms of the facilities offered for the price you pay, the toilets are all right but the tannoy is terrible.”

Dundee Stars, who play in the Elite League have 1,300 fans attending every game.

Stars’ commercial manager Elliot Shaw said: “All the clubs in Dundee set their season ticket prices in regard to the market they are working in.

“Most season ticket holders will be there every week, we have very loyal fans.”

Kenny Ross, chairman of the Dundee Supporters’ Association, said: “The price of going to a match across Scotland is ridiculous, it’s not just Dundee.

“It’s too expensive for people sometimes – it would cost about £100 for a whole family to go, if they also got pies and a programme.”

Mr Ross highlighted that many season ticket holders are forced to miss matches due to last-minute changes of game times.

Dundee’s 2019-20 season tickets went on sale on March 14, a month earlier than usual.

Mr Ross added: “I think a lot of people in Dundee do put away about £30 a month to buy a season ticket and because it has come out a month early, some people haven’t saved up enough yet and may need to buy one for the standard price instead.”

Dundee and Dundee United had the most expensive 2018-19 standard season tickets on offer out of the current bottom six of the Premiership and top six of the Championship.

Dundee’s most expensive pass was £385, while United fans had to fork out £355 for a standard season ticket.

A season pass for Livingston was as little as £285, while watching Dunfermline cost only £240.

‘Cheaper to watch Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain’

Some of the biggest and richest football clubs in the world have cheaper single tickets up for grabs than Dundee and United.

The cheapest ticket to see a match at Paris Saint-Germain would set you back as little as £8.95 in 2017-18, compared to the cheapest singles available to see Dundee and United in 2018-19 at £24 and £20 respectively.

Similarly, a Bayern Munich single ticket in 2017-18 was available for a mere £13.42.

From a local standpoint, punters could buy two annual passes to Discovery Point or Verdant Works for less than the price of the dearest single to see Dundee or United.

They could also purchase 13 individual memberships to the V&A for the price of Dundee’s most expensive season ticket for 2019-20.

Tommy Young, head of media at Dundee FC, said: “Next season will be the third in which children’s season tickets are just £1 at Dens.

“All adult, senior, disabled and full-time education season ticket holders also get two vouchers to exchange for free tickets to bring a friend throughout the season.

“These can be used at any game.”