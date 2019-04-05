‘Pay what you can’ cafe in Dundee extends opening hours

A cafe that pioneered a “pay what you can” model in Dundee has welcomed Lord Provost Ian Borthwick to mark four years of operation and an extension to its opening hours.

Mr Borthwick cut a ribbon at the Main Street Cafe inside Coldside Church to celebrate four years of serving up freshly prepared soups and sandwiches to locals in return for any donations they can manage.

The cafe now opens at lunchtimes from Monday to Thursday, with those seeking a bite to eat also able to get advice on personal issues from community nurses.

Mr Borthwick said: “It was a great honour and pleasure to attend the Main Street Cafe.

“Speaking to those there it was clear they found it of great value to them and was an excellent example of Christian action.”

Sarah Baker, cafe co-ordinator, had organised the “relaunch” to recognise volunteers’ efforts since 2015.