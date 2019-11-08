Pay row leads to planned strike at pharmaceutical giant GSK’s Montrose site

The Montrose plant of pharmaceutical giant GSK is to be hit by industrial action as part of a long-standing pay dispute. Sub-contractor maintenance staff will take action at the Angus facility over four weeks from November 13.

Union GMB Scotland said representatives have been in discussion for five months with senior company representatives from Wood Group after grievances were raised by staff over receiving less hourly rates of pay than a labourer on the same job, despite being tradesmen.

GMB and Wood Group were unable to reach a satisfactory outcome, Wood Group stating they have sympathy, but could not afford to address the pay inequality as there was not enough money in the GSK contract.

GMB Scotland organiser Gary Cook said: “Wood Group approached GSK for additional monies but GSK refused, despite having record operating profits of £4.046 billion in 2018.”