A community initiative for people struggling to afford food hopes to expand this year following the appointment of a full-time manager.

The motto of the Main Street Cafe in Coldside Church on the Hilltown is ‘Eat what you like, pay what you can’.

The café began two-and-a-half years ago, opening on Thursday lunchtimes and it became so popular in 2016 that the cafe started opening on Wednesday as well.

Now a cafe manager, Sarah Baker, has been recruited in the hope it can continue to expand and offer a “safe, warm and comfy” space for the community. Minister at the church, Tony Thornthwaite, said: “I think we can help to improve the area with things like this.”

