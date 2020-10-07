Pay-as-you-play deal as Dundee sign former United striker Osman Sow

Dundee have snapped up former Dundee United striker Osman Sow on a one-year contract after a successful trial period.

It is understood the 30-year-old Swede has signed a pay-as-you-play deal with the Dark Blues due to his recent injury issues.

Dens boss James McPake said: “I’m delighted to have Osman join the squad.

“We have been really impressed with him over his trial period both in training and in games. He offers a different dimension to the other strikers we have in the squad and he will complement them well.

“He’s been with the group for three weeks now and we have had the chance to have a really good look at him in terms of quality, fitness and his character.”

The former Hearts frontman was signed by Robbie Neilson at Tannadice in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons but struggled for fitness during his 18 months at the club.

He managed just 16 appearances in tangerine with only one goal to his name.

While at Tynecastle, Sow netted 11 goals in 22 games as the Jambos won promotion back to the Premiership before striking nine times in the top flight during the following 2015/16 campaign.

This season he’ll be hoping to deny his former team a repeat in the second tier and may face Hearts in the Championship opener next Friday night.