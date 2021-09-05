Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Paws at the Palace: 1,000 four-legged friends enjoy a ‘pawsome’ day out

By Claire Warrender
September 5, 2021, 5:40 pm
Harris had a pawsome day out!
Paws at the Palace returned to Scone this weekend – and it was a fur-nomenal event!

Around 1,000 dogs and their owners turned up to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Katy Topping, 4, with her dog Rocky. Picture Kim Cessford/DCTMedia

And the canine carnival raised the woof in the grounds of the Perth palace.

Said to be a celebration of all things canine, it was only the second time the event has run.

Paws at the Palace launched in 2019 but was cancelled last year due to Covid.

Dogs and their humans flocked to Scone Palace. Picture Kim Cessford/DCTMedia.

But the four-legged friends got the royal treatment once again on Sunday during a busy line-up of entertainment.

Police dogs, furry Insta celebrities, and even the first pet to receive an animal OBE enjoyed the occasion.

Blaze shows how it’s done during a flyball display. Picture Kim Cessford/DCTMedia.

Max the Springer Spaniel was awarded the PDSA’s Order of Merit in February.

The charity had previously give the accolade to police search and rescue animals.

But it decided Max deserved one for providing comfort and support to his owner and thousands of others worldwide.

Max, from Cumbria, became a social media star after helping owner Kerry Irving recover from a traffic accident.

‘Pawsome day out’

And he was among hundreds of different breeds arriving in Scone on Sunday.

Organised by Dog Friendly Perthshire, Paws at the Palace featured canine fun and games, competitions, parades of different breeds, agility demonstrations and have-a-go sessions.

Scone Palace chief executive Brian Stevenson with dog Mia and palace events manager Heather McArthur. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia.

There were also food stalls for both dogs and humans and stalls selling all manner of dog-related gear.

And given Sunday’s hot weather, the doggy paddling pools were rolled out to give the pooches some much-needed relief.

Harris jumped through hoops at the Fair City Dog Training Club display. Picture Kim Cessford/DCTMedia.

Oh, and don’t forget the doggy ice cream!

Katie McCandless-Thomas from Dog Friendly Perthshire said: “Paws at the Palace is the largest event aimed just for dogs in Scotland.

“We aimed to make sure dogs had the most pawsome day out with their humans.”