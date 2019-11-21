Pawn shop in Dundee to close with loss of five jobs

A city centre pawn shop is to close with the loss of five jobs.

The Right Buy U store in Commercial Street will shut at the end of February after more than seven years in Dundee when its lease finishes.

A sign advising customers of the closure has been posted in the front window with others around the shop.

And a senior member of staff, who declined to be named, said: “We are closing at the end of February, but it has nothing to do with a drop in business.

“The owner of the business just decided not to extend the lease when it finishes.

“We have been here for seven years or a little bit more and before that it was a clothes shop.”

The founder of Right Buy U is listed online as Alan Aim who has another outlet in Aberdeen’s George Street.

And he was praised by the employee who added: “The owner has been really fair with people and he has been trying to secure work for the staff.

“And, actually, one of the girls has got a job thanks to him.

“He just feels he is not in a position to keep the shop open in Dundee now that the lease is about to come to an end.

“We are shutting the buying counter and some staff will be kept on to help sell the existing stock which all has to be sold.

“And we are giving people who have stuff here some time to buy back their items. We want to give them as much opportunity as possible and we don’t want to leave anybody stuck.

“It’s another example of retail jobs going in the city and an indication of the wider situation.

“We were talking with the owner about various options including staff taking the place over.

“But you need a certain financial clout for that.”

Mr Aim was unavailable for comment.