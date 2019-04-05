Pawlett set to start for Dundee United as Robbie Neilson targets victory tonight

Dundee United will be without striker Osman Sow but Peter Pawlett is expected to return to the starting line-up when they travel to leaders Ross County tonight.

The Tangerines, who announced they had signed defender Mark Reynolds on a three-year deal and extended winger Paul McMullan’s contract until 2021 yesterday, will continue to be without striker Sow because of a calf injury that is taking longer than expected to clear but otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Boss Robbie Neilson believes with no more midweek games to come in the regular season means Pawlett will now be fit enough to stay in his XI.

A groin problem meant Pawlett dropped to the bench for the clash with Queen of the South last weekend and, although he came on and set up United’s goal, it was not enough to prevent a damaging defeat.

Robbie confirmed: “Peter is fine. He’s had a wee groin issue for a while now and we’ve had to manage it.

“We’re now only playing one game a week and that will make a big difference.”

For the manager, tonight is a quick return to the Highlands after travelling to watch County’s win over Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday.

The Staggies impressed but as the promotion run-in reaches its climax, he did detect signs they could be feeling the pressure.

“There were a few nerves but that’s always going to be the case at this time of a season.

“I saw I few things that encouraged me but it is always a tough game against them.

“But Dingwall is a good place to go. I’ve always enjoyed it up there.

“It’s a good pitch – quite tight stadium – and it makes for a good intensity.”