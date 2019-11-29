Pawlett: It’s not job done yet for Utd as top-flight quest continues

Dundee United attacker Peter Pawlett insists time for reflection will come as long as they get the job done first by lifting the league title.

Pawlett admits they are pleased with how their season has gone so far but they are not dreaming of top-flight football just yet.

The Tangerines sit nine points clear of Ayr United at the top of the Championship as they head for Greenock tomorrow to face Morton.

The 28-year-old is back in the squad after a hamstring injury picked up against Partick last month and has been pleased to see the team go on a five-game winning run in his absence.

“We all knew what the target at the start of the season was – we want to be in the Premiership next year,” he said.

“That’s the aim and I think we would’ve taken this position we’re in right now at the start of the season.

“If you’d said we’d be nine points clear at this stage we’d have taken it.

“We’ve not sat down as a team and spoke about it but I think individually everyone is reflecting thinking we’ve done well.

“We just need to continue at the rate we’re going. We don’t want to think we’ve done the job now, no way.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and everyone is fully focused on what’s coming ahead.

“I think it’s all about momentum. We’re five games unbeaten and are feeling good about ourselves.

“We go into the game tomorrow full of confidence and three points again would keep that run going.

“We’ve got a nice little gap at the top of the league so we’ll try to push on and create an even bigger gap.”

Former Aberdeen and MK Dons winger Pawlett hobbled off after just three minutes against Partick but believes he is now ready to play his part tomorrow if boss Robbie Neilson calls on him.

“I feel good,” he added. “I’ve had my first full week back in training, so I’m definitely getting back up to speed and looking forward to the match tomorrow.

“It was a hamstring and I knew straight away that I’d done something. The best thing for me at the time was to come off and get it right.

“It’s taken me a few weeks but I feel all right, touch wood.

“It was a strain-type thing in the low point of my hamstring.

“I’ve had it before and I know what it takes to get back so, hopefully, that’s me ready to go now.”

Injuries and competition for places has seen Pawlett’s game time limited this term but he is happy to play his part where he can and has confidence in the whole squad.

“It’s a team game, everyone plays their part during the season. Everyone will have their own stints in the team where they’ll do well.

“The main aim is to be up in the Premiership and, as long as whoever is on the pitch is doing the business, that’s the important thing.

“The boys have been playing really well. They’re full of confidence and, with me joining back in with training this week, you can see that.

“They’re all looking sharp and strong, ready to go again.”

The last time the two teams met in September, United ran out 6-0 winners. However, Pawlett is expecting a sterner test this time.

“That game we started very well and kept the momentum right through the 90 minutes so it would be nice to have that again.

“It will be a tough ask, they’re a good side Morton, so we’ll have to be at our best.

“Not every game can be a fancy 3-0 or 4-0 victory, sometimes at these tough places you need to grind out 1-0 wins. Title-winning teams do that. If we get both parts of our game right, hopefully, we can pick up the three points.”