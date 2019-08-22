Pawlett is ready for starting place after heroics for Dundee United against Partick

Peter Pawlett is back in contention for a Dundee United starting place after his super-sub heroics at Partick Thistle.

And fellow-attacker Osman Sow did his prospects no harm by smashing in a hat-trick for the reserves yesterday.

Pawlett made a surprise return from his summer-long knee trouble when he came on at Firhill in the Tangerines’ last outing and grabbed the winner.

That and a week-and-a-bit’s hard work in training since, as well as a run-out yesterday, has convinced boss Robbie Neilson the 28-year-old can be considered for 90 minutes at Dunfermline on Saturday.

And Sow, who’s had a calf injury since pre-season, has also been building up steadily.

“Peter came on the last game, got the last 30 minutes and did great, so he’s ready to go when we need him,” said Robbie.

“Osman’s not far either. He’s been playing in the reserves and bounce games, he played yesterday as well.”

Several others in need of game time also got a run-out as United’s second string thrashed Kilmarnock 5-2 at St Andrews yesterday. Adding to Sow’s treble, Ian Harkes grabbed two.

As he looks to add to his squad, Robbie has not given up hope of securing the services of former Motherwell wide man Elliott Frear, with whom he was strongly linked earlier this month.

The 28-year-old spent a few days training with the squad and travelled to the friendly at Shrewsbury but, so far, has not penned a deal. That might still happen, though.

“We tried to get him in earlier in the month and the way things worked out we just couldn’t quite do it but we’re still hopeful,” Robbie added. “It’s like anything with transfers, they take time.”

He will resist the temptation to recall attacker Declan Glass, who’s been in top form during his loan spell at Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old grabbed a double against Cowdenbeath to take his tally to four goals in seven appearances so far and United are happy for him to continue his good work at Cove.

“I think the thing for Declan is he needed to go and play games.

“He’s at a level where the reserves are not pushing him and he wasn’t quite ready for the first team and we saw it as a good chance to go up there.

“I’ve spoken to Paul Hartley and he’s delighted with him. We sent Matty Smith up there as well, hopefully to get some goals. I expect them to do really well.”