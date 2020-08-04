Paw Prints: Put your pet in the picture with our fur-tastic competition!

The Evening Telegraph has launched its Paw Prints Competition – and we are on the hunt to find the most photogenic pets in Tayside!

Whether you have a poodle with oodles of personality, a charismatic cat or perhaps a handsome hamster, we want see them captured in all their glory.

Get your cameras at the ready to capture your pet’s best pose, whether it is lazing about inside the house, snoozing in the sunshine or playing in the park, we want to showcase them all.

Every pet photo we receive will feature in the Evening Telegraph in August, where readers will have a chance to vote for their favourite pet.

However, it is not just glory that you and your furry friend (or not so furry friend, we want to see your reptiles too!) can win. The winners will also get a fantastic hamper that includes a £100 pet shop voucher, a canvas print and a trophy.

There will be one overall winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

So keep your eyes peeled for our picture specials and voting forms in the Evening Telegraph next month – every vote counts so remember to encourage all your friends and family to pick up their Evening Telegraph and send us their votes for your beloved pet.

How to enter

Taking part is really easy and FREE to enter, simply fill in the form below along with a picture of your much-loved pet or alternatively you can email your entry to comps@eveningtelegraph.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Competition rules

Only one entry per pet. All photos must be of hi-res quality.

Entry period closes on Friday August 21 2020; no entries will be accepted after 5pm on this day.

For full terms and conditions, please send large self-addressed envelope to Paw Prints, Evening Telegraph NP Marketing, 2 Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DD or see www.thetele.co.uk/competition-terms

Click here to view our Privacy Policy