Paw Prints 2020: All the winners of our competition revealed

The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified and we can now reveal the big winners from this year’s Evening Telegraph Paw Prints competition.

The competition was fierce, with 3,797 votes cast, as our entrants battled it out to win the big prize.

The contest is now over – and our purrfect pets can now be crowned.

Our winner in the Best Dog category was Jack, a border collie from Brown Constable Street, whose owner is Susan Gordon.

With a whopping 221 votes, Jack takes home the prize of a £100 pet shop voucher, a trophy, a canvas print of their image and a pet hamper.

Taking home the same goodie bag is the winner in our Best Cat category, who is Acclaim Benjamin, a British Blue who lives in Dudhope Court with owner Steven Wrycza.

And in our Best of the Rest category, our winners were guinea pig sisters Mabel and Ethel who are from Fyffe Street and live with owners Laura Hurlstone and Fraser Page.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “We all know people love their pets, but to say we were blown away by the response to this contest would be a massive understatement.

“From delightful dogs and pampered pooches to cute cats and all manner of fantastic felines, we received hundreds and hundreds of entries.

“Needless to say trawling through them was no hardship, with a plethora of truly memorable snaps.

“Thankfully we didn’t have to act as judge and jury – that was your job. And what a great job you did.

“It took a while, but the votes have been counted, checked and double checked, and today we reveal our winners.

“Well done not only to them, but to all who submitted pics, and every single one of you who took the time to vote.

“Paw Prints has been a great experience and we hope you enjoyed our special picture supplements featuring all of the fantastic nominees.”

Some of our favourites…