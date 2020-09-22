Paw Prints 2020: Owners ‘delighted’ in response to pets’ accolades

The owners of the victorious pets in our popular Paw Prints competition have spoken of their delight after they picked up the top prizes.

In our Weekend Telegraph, we revealed the purrfect winners of our Paw Prints competition.

Competition was fierce, with 3,797 votes cast, and we were pawsitively blown away by the response.

Picking up the gong in the Best Dog category was Jack, a border collie from Brown Constable Street, and owner Susan Gordon couldn’t be more delighted.

She said: “I’m really happy. I’ve had him since he was five months old, he will be nine in October.

“He is a proper people’s dog, he likes to be with people all the time. Everybody loves him.”

Susan, who works at McColls and is often accompanied by Jack during shifts, says her customers would come into the shop with voting forms for her to hand in.

With a whopping 221 votes, Jack takes home the prize of a £100 pet shop voucher, a trophy, a canvas print of their image and a pet hamper.

She added: “I just can’t believe the amount of envelopes that were handed in for him. I’m really appreciative.”

The winner in our Best Cat category is Acclaim Benjamin, a British Blue who lives in Dudhope Court with owner Steven Wrycza.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Steven said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Benjamin won. He’s an absolutely cracker of a cat with the most amazing copper eyes. I personally think the best cat won.

“I’ve had him for two years, I travelled over to Northern Ireland for him. I was looking for a cat and as soon as I saw a picture of a British Blue I just fell in love. His father is actually a champion over in Northern Ireland.

“You only really get cuddles from him first thing in the morning when he is wanting his food.

“All my mates think Benjamin is the most spoiled cat as he has got four designer crown beds scattered around my flat.

“He also goes in a huff when I give him biscuits instead of a pouch of meat. He is such a fussy eater, he puts his nose up to all food even tuna.

“Benjamin follows me everywhere and when I’m having a bath he lies in the sink and watches me. If someone chaps the door or presses the bell he’s the first person at the door ready to greet our visitors.”

In our Best of the Rest category, the winners were guinea pig sisters Mabel and Ethel owned by Laura Hurlstone and her partner Fraser Page.

© Courtesy Laura Hurlstone

Laura, who lives in Fyffe Street, said: “We are absolutely delighted. They are great wee pets.

“They are four years old and we rescued them through the SSPCA. We got them when they were about six weeks old.

“They are friendly wee things, they like cuddles and they love their veg. They will be getting lots of treats.”