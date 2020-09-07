Pavol Safranko thanks Dundee United fans for support and best wishes as return move hangs in balance

Former Dundee United frontman Pavol Safranko has sent a thank you message to fans, who have been urging him to return to Tannadice.

The Tangerines’ move to get the player on loan for a second spell hangs in the balance, with his Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe looking for a six-figure sum to let him leave even for just a season.

That hasn’t stopped United supporters asking Safranko to return to the team where he enjoyed a successful stint in season 2018-19.

Safranko has been touched by the positive messages and replied on social media, using a pic of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand and writing: “I just want to say thank you so much for your messages and support – you are amazing.”