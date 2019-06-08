Pavol Safranko joins the following list of Dundee United one season wonders

Dundee United fans may only have had one season to enjoy Pavol Safranko in Tangerine but he’s joined a talented list of one-season wonders at Tannadice.

Slovakia international striker Safranko departed the club at the end of the season after his loan from Danish side Aalborg came to an end.

His parent club quoted United £1 million to make the year-long deal permanent but that’s almost certain to price the Tangerines out of a move for last season’s top scorer.

Looking back over the past 10 years, there have been a few one-season wonders at Tannadice, topped off by a future Champions League winner.

Pavol Safranko

40 appearances, 15 goals.

The four-times capped Slovak international made himself a fans favourite by netting on his debut at Queen of the South and ending the season as the club’s top scorer.

Tony Andreu

42 appearances, 19 goals.

Arriving on loan from Coventry City, Andreu proved a top signing by manager Ray McKinnon as he found the net 19 times from his attacking midfield position.

Goals throughout the Challenge Cup run saw the Frenchman play a massive part in the last trophy the Tangerines got their hands on, including a super strike in the final against St Mirren.

That run, however, took its toll on the team as they and Andreu ran out of steam by the Play-Off Final where they were edged out 1-0 by Hamilton – the side the 31-year-old has since rejoined after departing Accies for the Sky Blues.

Jaroslaw Fojut

43 appearances, five goals.

The big Pole was an imposing presence in Jackie McNamara’s backline during the 2014-15 season after joining from Norwegians Tromso.

Good in the tackle and very strong in the air, the former Bolton Wanderers man made quite an impression in his short spell at the club.

A threat in the opposition’s box, too, Fojut grabbed five goals, including a 90th-minute winner over Dundee in a League Cup win and a towering header in the 6-2 derby victory a few months later.

Andrew Robertson

44 appearances, five goals.

The current Scotland captain’s star shone very brightly at Tannadice and his upward trajectory has just seen him lift the highest honour in club football by winning this year’s Champions League with Liverpool.

Picked up from amateurs Queen’s Park, United could only hold on to Robertson for one season as he raided down their left flank game after game.

That season saw the gifted young Tangerines finish fourth and reach the Scottish Cup Final.

Robbie Neilson

23 appearances, 0 goals.

The current gaffer spent eight months at the club as a player under Peter Houston in season 2011-12.

Making his debut against former side Hearts, Neilson made himself a first-team regular but left the club at the end of the campaign after a fourth-placed finish.

He would go on to play for Falkirk and East Fife before hanging up his boots and beginning his managerial career.

Nicky Weaver

18 appearances, six clean sheets.

A quick in and out for the former Manchester City keeper saw his spell at the club short and sharp.

He made an impact, however, just like the snowballs that pelted him from the away end on his final appearance.

Andy Webster

31 appearances, four goals.

Capped by Scotland in his time at Tannadice, Webster also picked up a Scottish Cup winners medal in 2010 while on loan from Rangers after scoring in the semi-final victory over Raith Rovers.

Grzegorz Szamotulski

21 appearances, eight clean sheets.

Polish international Szamotulski was signed as cover for countryman Lukasz Zaluska and became a favourite among the fans, being dubbed ‘the Monk’.