Covid-survivor Paul’s £4,000 thanks to the NHS staff who saved his life

A Covid-survivor has returned to the hospital he says saved his life, holding a very large cheque of thanks.

Paul Clark, 40, from Monifieth, handed over £4,000 to the doctors and nurses who looked after him after he contracted the virus in March.

Paul, a maintenance worker who is also a scout for Aberdeen FC’s youth academy, said: “I wanted to be here to hand this money over to the people who saved my life.

“Without them I may well not be here today. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.”

Paul helped raise the money by taking part in a 72-hour non-stop run from Perth to Broughty Ferry, organised by friends from his running club.

Just weeks after being placed in an induced coma to combat the virus Paul managed to take part in the final leg of the run.

The group raised an incredible £4,000 and Paul was told he could decide where the money should go.

He added: “Myself and my family decided we wanted to donate the amount raised back into NHS Tayside Covid Appeal and to the doctors and nurses who saved my life.

“It’s a small amount but I’ll be forever grateful – and that’s also for the aftercare I was given. Especially from consultant Dr David Connell and his team. I was under Dr Connell who was fantastic with me during my recovery and since I was discharged. ”

Paul was admitted to hospital in the middle of March after he started showing symptoms of the virus. His condition quickly deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator.

He said: “At the time I was quite scared, I knew I wasn’t well. I was in a coma for around five to six days. I didn’t know if I was going to come out the other side.

“Before they put me into the coma they knew I might never wake up.”

The disease took a huge toll on Paul both physically and mentally, and he lost two stone while he was in hospital.

While he is now on the road to recovery, he said coronavirus is still impacting his mental health.

He said: “I feel better but I’m still mentally struggling with what’s happened.

“I can’t sleep sometimes. I think it’s always going to be with me, the virus.”

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund, said: “Congratulations to Paul on his fundraising efforts and, on behalf of the Tayside Health Fund, we are hugely grateful to Paul for his donation to the THF Covid-19 Appeal, where the monies raised will go directly to helping those affected by Covid here in the Tayside area. “