Paul revealed early struggle with drugs

Paul Clark, formerly Whyte, had a troubled start to his life.

In a brave interview with the Tele in May 2015, he told how he had first tried drugs when he was just 13.

Over the years, his usage deepened from cannabis and he later became hooked on heroin.

Paul said he had grown up in a broken home and his chaotic lifestyle led to substance abuse that also included cocaine and amphetamine.

He was abused and even raped by those around him and tried to kill himself on a number of occasions.

But at the age of 26, he was terrified of ending up dead before he had even reached 30 and transformed his life, particularly thanks to his husband-to-be, Christopher.

At the time of the interview, Paul said: “I was in a bad way. My day consisted of waking up, getting drugs, taking drugs and then planning when I would get more drugs.

“I was deeply unhappy. I was always in trouble with the police, I was cutting myself and throwing myself in front of cars.

“Then one day I woke up and I thought, ‘I can’t do this any more, this life isn’t for me’. I went to the Drug Problem Centre on Constitution Road and never looked back.”

Despite turning his life around, it was Paul’s inherited genetic disorder — acute intermittent porphyria — that claimed his life at the age of 34.

Because of this illness, Paul had to give up his career of hairdressing and lived on disability benefits.

Nobody expected him to die so young and if donations for his funeral exceed the targeted £2,500 the extra money will be donated to Angus Carers, which was a great help to Paul during his bad spells.