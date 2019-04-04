Paul McMullan extends Dundee United contract until summer 2021

Dundee United have announced that Paul McMullan has committed his future to the club until summer 2021.

The attacker, 23, who joined from Dunfermline Athletic in the summer of 2017, has played 74 times for United scoring 12 goals.

McMullan said: “Dundee United as a club are on the up and things are only going one way, and I want to be part of the future exciting times.

“Since the new owners came in there has been a big change, and there is now more attention to detail, and everything is more finely tuned so it is a place where I can develop my game.”

McMullan praised the facilities at their St Andrews training ground.

“The facilities at St Andrew’s are top notch, it has everything a player can ask for, and you are never found wanting.

“I know I need to keep getting better and although I see an improvement in my time here working alongside good players and coaches, I want to work every day to improve more,” he said.

“I am confident we can get up to the Premiership. The players we have are good enough and to be honest, I’ve signed because this is the place that I feel is best for my development regardless of what league we are in.

“I get reminded all the time that I haven’t scored or assisted enough and it is my aim over the next year to kick on in these areas.

“I enjoy the pressure of playing for United, and in this league, everyone wants to beat us, and it is something you have to deal with and embrace.”

“My targets remain to get this club into the Premiership and playing regularly for the team, scoring more goals and getting more assists. If I can achieve all that in the next chapter of my career I will have reached my initial goals.”