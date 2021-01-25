Paul McMullan: Dundee United chief Tony Asghar hails professionalism of Dundee-bound winger

Dundee United chief Tony Asghar has hailed the professionalism of Dundee-bound Paul McMullan.

The 24-year-old winger has signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues and will cross Sandeman Street this summer when his United deal ends.

McMullan – who is no longer part of Micky Mellon’s first-team group – could yet become a Dee player this month if the clubs can strike an agreement before the transfer window closes.

‘He’s a really good kid and a really good player’

Asghar told DUTV: “Paul was in the club when we came here.

“Robbie Neilson utilised him a lot in the Championship and he did really well.

“He was injured at the start of the season and then Micky brought him into the team and really liked him.

“Dundee came and offered him a pre-contract.

“Paul made the decision to go and sign that without giving us the opportunity and the time in order to…because things might’ve changed.

“But I want fans to know we think Paul is a fantastic professional. He’s a really good kid and a really good player.

“We want to make sure he exits the team right because he’s not going to be part of the team now.

“We have to open up a gap for the younger players like Kieran Freeman and Logan Chalmers. There are young wingers to come in, young Chris Mochrie who can play wide left.”

Championship title winners United are sixth in the Premiership and Asghar is delighted with the job former Tranmere Rovers gaffer Mellon is doing.

He said: “It was always for us to get up this season and sustain ourselves within the Premiership.

“We’re in transition and Micky had to assess players while he was hitting the ground running.

“Micky studies the game and studies the player.

‘Micky Mellon gets the best out of players’

“He’s very good at individualising players, understanding them and getting the best out of them.

“Nicky Clark, Jamie Robson, Liam Smith – they are markedly improved, even by stepping up a level.”

He added: “My own ambition is I want us to play good football but I also understand we have to get the fundamentals right, which the manager has spoken about and we are doing.

“Top six would be fantastic. I believe we’ve got a squad for top six.

“Whilst people will say we’ve drawn games, we look like matching teams up.

“Personally, I want us to get more young players in the team and improve the players we’ve got.

“My job is all about the long-term. Micky has to look Saturday to Saturday, resetting on Sunday, starting again on Monday.

“And I’ve got to support and assist him.”