Paul McMullan calls on Dundee United to make next fortnight a memorable one

Paul McMullan says it’s up to the Dundee United players to make these next two weeks memorable ones as they go for promotion.

The Tangerines kick off their Premiership play-offs tonight at Inverness Caley Thistle, knowing they are just four matches away from the promised land of the top flight.

As a club, United know only too well how difficult it is to navigate a way through the play-offs after heartache in the previous two attempts.

McMullan is one of just three players who were involved this time last year as the Tangerines were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by a Livingston side on their way to promotion.

The other two were Sam Stanton and Matty Smith.

Former Celtic man McMullan says, though that experience will help him, there’s plenty of know-how of big games throughout the squad.

He said: “There’s not many of us that played in those games last season.

“You can see the squad we have now, there’s loads of experience and quality – it’s a case of putting it all together on the day and hoping that works.”

He added: “The play-offs were tough last year.

“I think we were in control of the one we went out – we had taken the lead at home but then had a slack 10 minutes and had to go chasing the game.

“That obviously played into Livingston’s hands with the way they like to counter-attack.

“Hopefully, this year we can keep on top of the games and see them out.

“It helps to know what you’re going into and having that experience – I just hope we can do better than we did last time!”

After tonight’s trip, United welcome their opponents to Tannadice. Should they get through that then they’ll welcome the Premiership’s 11th-placed side to their turf next Thursday.

And McMullan knows only too well what a difference a big crowd at Tannadice can make for the team – though, he recognises it’s up to the players on the pitch to ignite the fans in the stands.

He added: “It’s important we perform but the fans can give us a massive boost, if they come out in their numbers and push us on then it gives you that extra 10% energy, which can be the difference.

“Tannadice can be a great place for that if we can get it rocking but it comes from us – we need to give the fans something to get excited about but, once they do, it’s really good.”

Like a few others in the United squad, some of whom didn’t play much for previous clubs in the first half of the season, McMullan seems to be hitting his best form at the right time.

He has been the side’s star player of late with impressive performances in big games recently against Ross County, Inverness and Ayr.

He was named Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards dinner at the end of last month.

And the diminutive forward reckons he’s playing his best football in a United shirt.

He said: “I had that spell of five or six games at the start, it’s been as good a run as I’ve had and I want to keep it going for these, hopefully, four games.

“Hopefully everything clicks right for us and we can get through these ties and get the club back up.

“It’s a big opportunity to go and get promoted – it’s what we’ve worked so hard for all season. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we have a week to prepare and we’re just trying to make sure we are as ready as we can be.

“These games are ones the lads are all looking forward to and we hope they are memorable for all of us.”