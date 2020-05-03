Paul McGowan crowned Dundee’s Player of The Year as boss James McPake praises midfielder

Dundee boss James McPake has hailed Paul McGowan after he picked up the club’s Player of The Year award.

The 32-year-old won the Andrew De Vries trophy – voted for by the Dundee FC Supporters Association fan groups – following a consistent 2019/20 campaign for the Dark Blues as they finished third in the Championship.

Ex-Celtic and St Mirren midfielder McGowan, who scored four goals in 31 appearances, remains a hugely influential player in the Dens Park ranks nearly six years after his arrival in the City of Discovery.

McPake said: “I’m over the moon for Gowser, delighted.

“I’ve worked with Paul now for six years at Dundee – as a team-mate and as a manager – and he’s made over 200 appearances.

“His first game was on Saturday August 9, 2014, and the last game he played in was on Tuesday March 10 this season.

“His attitude is second to none. You see week in week out the desire he’s got to play for you [the fans].

“He’s came close to this award before and I’m so delighted he’s eventually won it.”

Dens Park defender Jordan McGhee, 23, picked up the Players’ Player of The Year award while 17-year-old Fin Robertson was named the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year.

In a video message posted on the club’s official Twitter account, the Dundee manager said: “Fin left school less than a year ago and he’s come in and made a massive contribution at first-team level.

“Well done on winning and I’m sure you’re going to have a fantastic career at our club and push on next year.

“Moving on from that to Jordan McGhee, who’s won Players’ Player of The Year.

“It’s a massive achievement and a massive honour at any club to win that award. It’s your team-mates that vote for you and it’s very well deserved in my opinion.

“It’s also shown in the amount of supporters club awards you’ve won.

“Well done on a fantastic season.”

Last week he hailed Robertson as “one of the top talents in the country”.

The teenager was outstanding in the middle of the park for the Dark Blues this season, playing 21 times in the first-team after making his senior debut at the tail end of the previous campaign.

Dens Park boss McPake said: “Has he performed the way we thought he would? Absolutely.

“Will he be crucial when we get back to playing? Very much so, yeah.

“For me, he’s one of the top young talents in the country. But he has a lot to learn and he knows that.

“The good thing about Finlay is he is working non-stop – you need to tell him to stop at times.

“I’m delighted for him, lovely kid with a great attitude and very modest. He listens and wants to learn all the time.

“We’re delighted for him and that he is at our club. He still has a long way to go and we believe we can help him get there.”

McGowan was last week named Tele Sport’s Dark Blues Player of The Year.