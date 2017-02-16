Dundee’s game against Rangers is the match that will kickstart their year, according to Paul McGowan.

The midfielder, who was Man of the Match against Kilmarnock last Saturday, is confident about the team’s prospects this weekend.

And he reckons it’s the ideal time for the Dens men to pick up their first victory of 2017.

“A win could really turn the tide of our season — it’s huge,” he said.

“Rangers are a good side, make no mistake, they are a top team.

“It will be a tough game but not one we can’t win.

“We can beat anyone on the day, that’s been proven.

“And we need the win to change our attitude. It’s been difficult and we need that three points to get going again.”

He said Dundee have the ability to beat the managerless Govan giants, if they can overcome a timidity in their play.

“There’s a bit of fear in the way we’re playing at the moment and I don’t know why,” said McGowan.

“We’re a little tentative and unsure, generally lacking a bit of confidence — and a win would turn this instantly.

“We need the pressure, and the result, of the game against Rangers.”

McGowan believes the Dark Blues can still take sixth spot in the table but a win this weekend is non-negotiable.

Paul Hartley’s men have taken only two points from a possible nine in their last three games, leaving them in seventh place in the table.

They are one point adrift of that coveted sixth spot, in among a cluster teams fighting it out to finish in the top half.

The Dark Blues have passed up a couple of chances in as many weeks to muscle their way in, blowing a two-goal lead at Inverness Caley and then only managing to draw with Killie.

But McGowan is convinced they have the ability to pip their rivals to a top-six finish.

He continued: “We were obviously disappointed with our result on Saturday. It’s not what we wanted, or needed, at this stage of the season.

“If we want to be in the top six, we need to be beating Kilmarnock.

“We need to be beating everyone really. We are good enough, I really believe that.”

The central midfielder confessed the team could, and should, have done a lot better against the Ayrshire outfit.

He wasn’t particularly happy to have been picked as Man of the Match in a game he did not think lived up to Dundee’s standards.

He said: “There’s not much good about being Man of the Match in a game like that.

“I’ll take it but I don’t think I really deserve it.”

McGowan believes inconsistency in recent weeks has not helped confidence among the Dark Blues ranks.

He said: “The games we are playing are not pretty games at the moment, and to lose the first goal against Kilmarnock was crucial.

“It means we were behind from early on, always chasing them, and we want that to be the other way around.

“We need to be going after teams more, giving them less time on the ball and putting them under pressure.

“We’ve been sitting back and letting them decide how and when they go forward.

“I see the game against Rangers as a chance for us to, hopefully, rectify this.”