Dundee fighter Paul Kean Jr is set to bid for European glory behind closed doors this summer.

Kean will go toe-to-toe with undefeated Englishman Hamzah Sheeraz in London for the WBO European super-welterweight title.

A date has yet to be confirmed but the southpaw expects to take on the 10-0 Sheeraz in a makeshift ring in the BT Sport studios in July or August.

The 27-year-old was hoping to do the business on the Daniel Dubois-Joe Joyce undercard last month but, with that clash being postponed until the autumn, Kean’s bout has been brought forward.

Agent and manager Sam Kynoch says it’s a terrific opportunity for his boxer to show what he can do in front of a live TV audience.

“Paul was meant to box on the Daniel Dubois undercard but that is not happening because of the coronavirus situation,” he said.

“It would’ve be brilliant for him to be fighting in the O2 Arena but such is life.

“It’s just good he is getting a fight at all. Sheeraz will be a tough clash but it’s also a really good opportunity to win a title and will give him a ranking with the WBO as well.

“We are hoping to get it done by July or August time but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Kynoch is a great believer in the 12-1 Kean and insists boxing in the coronavirus climate won’t faze him.

He continued: “Boxers have to be quarantined for a week and then coronavirus tested.

“Fighting in front of no crowd will be a new experience but Paul will be fine in those situations. I don’t envisage it causing any problems for him.

“It might even be an advantage for him being the only Scottish fighter and, usually, he would have the crowd on his back.”

Kean has been hard at it in training at his dad Paul Kean Sr’s Skyaxe gym in the city and Kynoch expects his man to be ready to go when the time comes.

Kynoch added: “He is still at Skyaxe. He has been able to take over that gym himself because of the lockdown.

“He has been doing all his running and Paul is a personal trainer so he hasn’t had many clients to focus on of late.

“He has been able to focus on himself and will be raring to go.”