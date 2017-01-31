Dundee boss Paul Hartley is still working to add to his squad before the January transfer window closes.

But it could take right up to the last minute if he is to succeed in getting a fresh face in.

Paul’s been working on a number of targets throughout the January window but so far has been unable to complete any deals.

He is, though, remaining hopeful he can get business done and has been working on a number of possible signings.

That could mean another attacking player arriving at Dens Park.

“It’s hard in this window but we are doing all we can to get someone who will improve the squad,” he said.

Reflecting on the reasons behind Friday night’s 3-0 defeat, Paul pulled no punches.

He blasted his side’s poor defending and admitted the score could have been worse.

“It’s simple for me. I’m not trying to dress it up any other way.

“It was people not doing their jobs properly.

“We knew what their threats were. We worked on trying to stop the crossing into the box all week but we didn’t stop the crosses going in.

“And when it comes into the box, you have to start picking up. We can’t defend like that.

“It’s basic. Pick people up when they come into the box. Do your jobs properly, it’s pretty simple.

“I actually thought we started OK the first 10 to 15 minutes.

“The first goal is always going to be crucial.

“Then our goalkeeper keeps us in it with some great saves.”

Meanwhile, skipper Darren O’Dea will return to bolster the defence when Dundee travel up to the Highlands this weekend to face Premiership basement team Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Irishman missed the last two defeats through cup and league suspensions.

He also sat out the pre-winter break win over St Johnstone because of illness.