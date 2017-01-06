Dundee boss Paul Hartley will take his time over any possible incoming transfers this month and admits he’ll have to sell before he can buy.

The Dark Blues had been rumoured with a move for Bulgarian forward Ventsislav Hristov, although the club was quick to scotch any link to the Neftochimic Burgas striker.

They’ve also had reported interest in 20-year-old Forfar youngster Josh Peters.

In terms of outgoings, striker Rory Loy is available for loan and the club are waiting for suitable offers for the frontman.

And attacker Michael Duffy is returning to Celtic midway through his season-long loan from the Parkhead outfit after not featuring much this campaign.

It’s still very early in the transfer window, which shuts on Tuesday, January 31, and the Dark Blues manager admits it’s a case of getting bodies out the door before any possibility of bringing anybody in.

He said: “We’ll probably have to shift a couple out first.

“It’s hard on both fronts, getting people out and people in.

“I would think we need to get people out first, it’s not definite but I would think so.

“We have a bit of time in January, we’ve only got one game so we do have time if we could get one or two in to just strengthen the group.

“We do want to strengthen but we do have to free some money up.

“You can bring in three, four, five and it doesn’t guarantee anything but you can bring in one or two and give a real boost to the squad.

“It depends what’s out there.”

The playing squad are back in training on Monday.

Then they’ll be right back into action with a friendly at Gayfield on Tuesday as they take on League Two side Arbroath.

Despite not being in training, the players will be keeping themselves ticking over during their time off, including striker Marcus Haber who decided to stick around in Dundee instead of flying back to Canada.

Haber said: “My family have been over so I’ve had the chance to see them. So I just thought with all the travelling to Canada and back, it wasn’t worth it.

“It’s better for me to stay here, get a bit of rest but also keep training away and making sure my fitness is ticking over properly.

“The break is good for the team and good for the players because it’s a chance to get some rest.

“Hopefully, we can recharge the batteries and come back from it stronger.”