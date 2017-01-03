Dundee boss Paul Hartley hailed a complete performance from his team as they swept aside St Johnstone at Dens Park in the Hogmanay Tayside derby.

After grabbing the lead through Faissal El Bakhtaoui 15 minutes in, the Dark Blues were in full control of the final Premiership contest before the winter break.

Kosta Gadzhalov and an own goal from Saints skipper Steven Anderson capped a fine day for Dundee.

Hartley said: “I thought in the first half we were great, some of our play was excellent and in the second half we managed the game properly.

“We got a clean sheet against difficult opposition, there’s not many teams that will beat them 3-0.

“As a team I thought we were excellent right from the goalkeeper through to Haber.

“We made a couple of adjustments and actually changed our shape for the first time in a little while.

“El Bakhtaoui gave us that little bit of energy, Craig Wighton and Mark O’Hara gave us that drive from the middle of the park and you’ve got to give other guys credit behind them.

“It’s a nice way to finish off 2016.

“It hasn’t been easy since the start of the season, we know that but, if we can, hopefully, manage performances like that, then we’ll start climbing.”

The victory pushes the Dark Blues up the congested table into seventh spot and also gives them a cushion to the teams in the relegation spots.

Hamilton in 11th are now five points behind Dundee with bottom side Inverness a further point back.

St Johnstone meanwhile in fifth are only six points ahead going into 2017.

Their boss Tommy Wright was critical of his side’s decision-making in the defeat.

He said: “It’s probably as well as we’ve played away from home with the ball this season.

“We created a lot of opportunities but the final ball and decision-making let us down.

“The first goal is a counter-attack goal which we should deal with better and there was poor concentration at the second, while the third is a mistake where (Paul) Paton gets caught in possession. We find ourselves 3-0 down when we shouldn’t be.

“They were clinical. We made mistakes and they punished us.”