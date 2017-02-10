Their teams are potentially one loss away from the relegation zone but managers Paul Hartley and Lee Clark are viewing Dundee’s clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday as a battle for the top six.

Hartley’s Dark Blues lie just two points above Hamilton, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

But he’s already said this week the weekend game, when most of the top flight are on cup duty, is a chance for his team to get back on course for a top-half-of-the-table finish.

And that’s how Clark is viewing the Dens Park visit for Killie, who lie a point and two places ahead of their opponents.

So tight is the middle of the Premiership, a draw for the visitors or a win for Dundee would put them in the top half.

Saturday’s game is the only top-flight league fixture, having been held over from last midweek after both suffered an early cup exit.

“I would love to have been in the cup,” said Clark.

“In an ideal world you wouldn’t have wanted this situation but it is there and we felt it was the right thing to do to move the game and we have to make it count in our favour.

“It is the only league game going on in the top level so, hopefully, we can continue our level of performance from the last couple of games and get the three points which would obviously put us into the top six.

“And it would put a bit of space between us and the two teams at the bottom.

“There is a lot of incentives but the hardest thing is the game itself.

“We know Dundee are a tough team and have had some good results this season and bounced back from some setbacks, so we understand it is a tough match.

“But we are unbeaten in three in the league, we want to keep the run going and keep getting the confidence levels up.

“There are a lot of the players playing well and, collectively, Dundee look a decent side at times.”

With only six points separating the bottom seven teams in the league, Clark is aware of the importance of a top-half finish before the split.

“It is there for everyone. We all have the incentive to get in there before the split. The league table is ridiculously tight but, if we can get our house in order and do our job properly, we can get the points that can take us further up the league.”