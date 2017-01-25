Dundee have to improve their passing and cut out conceding “sloppy” goals if they are to get anything out of Friday night’s match at Aberdeen.

Those were among the many frustrations for Dundee boss Paul Hartley after his side crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the first obstacle on Saturday.

A goal in each half saw Championship strugglers St Mirren through at Dens and Hartley knows his side have to do better.

He said: “We didn’t pass the ball well enough and the goals we lost are really sloppy from our point of view.

“It’s a disappointing one because we were looking for a good cup run this year.

“It was a performance which was disappointing.

“It was a performance that was totally unacceptable from the team.”

The Dark Blues kept the same starting XI that saw off the challenge of St Johnstone before the winter break, winning 3-0.

And Hartley admits it’s difficult to understand the vast difference in the two displays from the same side.

“I think it’s one we didn’t see coming because it’s the same group, it’s the same team that performed against St Johnstone before the break,” he added.

“I think to go out at the first hurdle is not an acceptable result for us.

“We felt we could have won the game, we were at home against a team that have not been performing well and we did respect them.

“We didn’t underestimate them but for our players to perform like that is not acceptable on my part.”