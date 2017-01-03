Dundee boss Paul Hartley reckons the inclusion of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong could add a new dimension to Scotland as they look to turn around their faltering World Cup bid.

Former Scotland midfielder Hartley has echoed the words of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who claims the former Dundee United man is now ready to make the grade at international level.

National team boss Gordon Strachan is desperate to breathe fresh life into the Scots’ Russia 2018 qualifying campaign after a dire start which has seen his side collect just four points from as many games.

And Hartley believes Armstrong, along with Rangers winger Barrie McKay and West Brom’s Matt Phillips, could provide the spark Strachan is looking for ahead of March’s Hampden clash with Slovenia.

He said: “Stuart is playing well. He’s had a fantastic season and having someone like Brendan Rodgers at the club has obviously helped him.

“It has given him confidence and probably changed how he plays a little bit too. He is a player who will hopefully be in the reckoning for Slovakia.

“Barrie McKay is another one, as is Matt Philips at West Brom, so we have good players chapping on the door.

“It’s up to the manager to pick the players but I’ll never tell him what to do, that’s not my job. He knows better than anybody else and we just need to get right behind him.

“But these guys would bring a bit of pace to the team. If you look at the way that Armstrong and McKay have played this season, they have been outstanding.

“There is a lot to be optimistic about there, so if we can get that result against Slovenia, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Armstrong has previously captained Scotland Under-21s but despite two senior call-ups is yet to make his senior debut.

But his wait should come to an end on March 26 when Strachan’s side face Slovenia in Group F.

The 24-year-old has reinvented himself under Rodgers, mixing his guile with added muscle and energy, not to mention a handful of stunning finishes.

His performances this term are in stark contrast to the meek displays he put in during former boss Ronny Deila’s final year in charge at Parkhead, when he struggled to impose himself from an uncomfortable slot wide on the left-hand side of Celtic’s midfield.

And Hartley believes Rodgers deserves credit for putting the player back at the heart of the action.

“Stuart was always a player who impressed me when he was at Dundee United,” said the Dens Park boss. “He played in a central area during his Tannadice days and had a terrific eye for goal and also made some fantastic runs.

“But I do think he has added to his game on the ball at Celtic

“He played mainly as a left-sided attacker previously, which I didn’t always feel was his best position but Brendan has come in and realised he has got a good player on his hands. Now you can see the confidence growing game by game and he’s becoming a real threat.”