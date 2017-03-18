Paul Hartley backs Dundee to rediscover form against Celtic

Dundee manager Paul Hartley is backing his side to rediscover their February form and upset the odds by making it into the Premiership top six.

On Sunday they face the toughest test of them all as runaway league leaders Celtic visit Dens Park looking to continue their unbeaten run — and possibly lift the title if other results go their way.

The Dark Blues also face Aberdeen at home, Ross County and Hearts away and Hamilton at Dens before the split, needing to overhaul Partick’s three-point lead over them to make it into the top half.

And Hartley says there’s still a chance to get in there.

He said: “It was a good February for us, we had some strong performances but March started off in not a great way.

“It’s credit to the players for the February performances, they dug out some big wins and some good performances.

“There’s still a chance for us to get in the top six but we’ve thrown away points at times where we’ve been in good positions and just not killed teams off.

“That’s just the way it’s been, we’ve got to make sure we get on with it.

“We’ve got 10 important games, whether we’re in the top six or the bottom six, to get as many points as we can.”

The first of those 10 remaining games comes with the Hoops on the verge of the title.

And with Dundee rated at a massive 16/1 by the bookies to pick up three points this weekend — and their last victory over the Celts at Dens coming way back in 1989 — getting anything will be an upset.

Hartley added: “I think they’re excellent, their results tell you that.To go through the season domestically unbeaten is a fantastic achievement.

“They’ve got players that can win games on their own.

“There is a massive gap because of the quality they possess.

“The way they’ve performed this season has been absolutely outstanding.

“It wouldn’t matter if they were going for the title, it’s still an important game for us but it might have a little added edge to them if results go their way tomorrow.

“But that’s not what we want on our own patch, we want to try and put on a show because we need the points as much as Celtic.”