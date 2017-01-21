Drivers running red lights at a busy Dundee junction have been warned their recklessness is risking lives.

Police are carrying out patrols between Whinny Brae and Monifieth Road in Broughty Ferry after complaints were made by members of the public.

A police spokesman said: “It is extremely dangerous going through a red light in your car, on your motorbike or in any other vehicle and it can contribute to accidents resulting in death and injuries. We would like to remind drivers they could be fined £100 and have three points added to their licence, or be disqualified from driving altogether.”

Anyone with concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101.