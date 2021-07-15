‘Nobody thinks they can do a better job’: Scottish Green duo Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to stand unopposed for leadership roles after election success

The current co-leaders of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are likely to stand unopposed in the party’s biennial leadership contest with grassroots members citing their election success as a reason to continue backing them.

The Scottish Greens must really enjoy elections. Members vote every two years in an internal contest for two co-leaders – at least one of whom must be a woman – to ensure those in power retain the backing of the party faithful.