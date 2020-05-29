Patients to expect Covid-19 testing and thermal scanners before appointments

Patients can expect to be tested for coronavirus and walk through thermal scanners before attending hospital appointments in the future.

Grant Archibald, chief executive of NHS Tayside, made the comments at a board meeting on Thursday, which was held partly in Ninewells Hospital and partly online.

He said the health board was looking at how it will function beyond the current coronavirus outbreak, and said it is important to get services back up and running for patients waiting on operations.

He said: “We recognise there are many people waiting for operations which are not urgent, but are needed and were recommended, so it is important we remobilise hospital services so we can deal with these patients.

“We hope every patient waiting on surgery understands their clinicians have had to make a judgement based on their need for surgery and what challenges they would face if they were brought into hospital.

“We are looking to the future with our remobilising plans.

“For patients we know are not Covid-19 positive, we will be asking them to self-isolate before their operation and two days before we will test them for Covid-19 – if they are negative, their operation can proceed.

“We now have a thermal scanner at Ninewells which allows people to walk through an archway like at an airport, and it identifies if you have a high temperature and there will be people there to give you advice.

“A total of 854 people have gone through the scanner so far.”

He also added although the health board’s current response to coronavirus will eventually be stepped down, it must remain ready to respond to a second outbreak of the virus.

Mr Archibald continued: “There could be a second wave of Covid-19 so we need to be mindful this may come back.

“Some areas of the hospital will continue to be ‘Covid-19 ready’, but will be much smaller and anything we step down would be able to step back up again to phase one of the virus.”