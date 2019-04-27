Patients’ anger as Tayside chemo dosage probe doc admits cancer return risk a ‘guess’

Patients affected by the Tayside breast cancer crisis will take their fight for answers to the very top – after it emerged investigators had only hazarded a “good guess” at the risk of the disease returning.

Earlier this month, a probe by investigating body Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) found oncologists at NHS Tayside had reduced the dosage of breast cancer drugs without informing patients.

They claimed that a reduction in the dosage of FEC-T – a drug administered to prevent breast cancer recurring – would reduce the risk of harmful side-effects.

A Scottish Government review, led by senior medical officer Dr David Dunlop, concluded that the reduced dose could lead to a 1-2% rise in the risk of cancer returning.

But in a meeting with breast cancer survivor Lee Dennis, Dr Dunlop is said to have admitted that the 1-2% figure was “a good guess” at best – and that he was not given direct access to critical data on affected patients.

Dr Dunlop is reported to have told Mrs Dennis: “The risk statistic of 1-2% is nothing more than a good guess.

“There is no methodology in the compilation of (our) report because we were asked to review the HIS report.”

Mrs Dennis, who founded the NHS Tayside Cancer Care Support Group (CCSG) after the controversy first emerged, said she was “unsatisfied” with the answers she received.

She said: “In consultation with Dr Dunlop, as with many high-level meetings I’ve had so far, I have come away with an ever-increasing list of questions that have yet to be answered to any reasonable degree of satisfaction.

“There has yet to be any fully-explanatory breakdown of the assertion that the risk of possible recurrence to the women affected is in the region of 1-2%.”

The CCSG has worked quickly to get answers for the 304 patients who have been implicated in the healthcare crisis.

It emerged earlier this week that more than 100 of those 304 people may have been incorrectly informed they were given the reduced FEC-T treatment.

NHS consultants have expressed their frustration at not being able to veto the list of patients before they were notified – claiming that dozens of patients could have been spared unnecessary distress if they had seen the names beforehand.

The group last night requested a meeting with Dr Catherine Calderwood, the chief medical officer for Scotland, and is awaiting a response.

Mrs Dennis added: “I will continue to move indefatigably up the hierarchy to achieve full transparency on this issue.

“Should this fail, I firmly stand by my desire for a full public inquiry.”

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald laid out the health board’s latest response in a written report at a meeting of the board yesterday.

The report states that an “action plan” is being drawn up to address all the recommendations of both the HIS report and the follow-on from Dr Dunlop.

Mr Archibald told the meeting: “We’ve done everything we could to alleviate concerns among the patient cohort.

“We need to restore the confidence and assurance among patients, relatives and general population of the Tayside area in terms of our cancer service which, generally, is very good.”

Chairman John Brown added: “Our consultants in Tayside have been working with the best intentions – we weren’t immediately happy with the recommendations.

“But with the agreement of our consultants we approved the changes immediately after they came out.

“It has been a difficult time for us and it continues to be (a difficult time).”

The Scottish Government has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.