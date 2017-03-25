Patience is key for Craig Wighton at the moment as he bids to regain his place in the Dundee starting line-up.

The 19-year-old has been in and out of the first XI this season and again found himself benched for the 2-1 home defeat to Celtic last weekend after a run of four games in the starting line-up.

He did play the entire 90 minutes in the midweek testimonial win over Forfar Athletic, however, and was keen to impress manager Paul Hartley at Station Park.

Wighton said: “It’s always good to get minutes when you’re not playing.

“It’s different training to playing games — you’ve got to keep yourself match-fit and keep that sharpness in case you are needed for the first team.

“I just need to be patient and, when you do get chances like on Tuesday, you need to impress the manager.

“Even though it was a testimonial we were still there to impress.”

And, throughout, Wighton did impress as one of the first-teamers who were mixed with Development squad players for Martyn Fotheringham’s testimonial.

The Dundee XI, which also featured Nick Ross, Danny Williams, Marc Klok, Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Kosta Gadzhalov, ran out 3-1 winners.

“It was good, these kind of games are always good,” added Wighton.

“There’s not a lot of pressure so you can go and maybe try things.

“It’s good for some of the younger boys as well to play with and against first-team players as well.

“These games are enjoyable and it’s good to get a win, too.

“We weren’t there just to make the numbers up, so we’re happy with the win.”

And Wighton was impressed with the turnout for the popular Loon by Forfar fans.

“Testimonials don’t happen all that often really,” he added. “These days after two or three years boys move on so for him to be at Forfar and to be one of their main players in the team for that long is a credit to him.

“He’s had a really good career and it was a good to have that on Tuesday night to see the fans that have come to see him for the last 10 years.

“I thought it was a good turnout for him as well.

“He got a good reception and his family as well.

“To be at a club for 10 years and show that loyalty doesn’t happen a lot these days, so it’s a credit to him.”