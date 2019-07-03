Patience key as manager Neilson looks to bring fresh faces to Dundee United

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is prepared to be patient as he looks to put the finishing touches to his squad.

The Tangerines gaffer has already indicated that, after a January signing spree that saw him make 11 signings, he will only add three, possibly four, more fresh faces for next term.

He’s already made an offer to Ayr striker Lawrence Shankland and may also look to strengthen a couple of other areas of the team.

But he knows to get the quality he wants, he may have to play a waiting game.

“It’s quiet right now and we are just waiting. The English teams are not back yet and, once they are, they tend to keep their players for a week or two,” said Robbie.

“Then, once they’ve assessed things, they start moving them out and the market gets moving.

“So you have that wee lull just now but it will start kicking off in a week or two and we just look to see what’s available. If the ones we want to bring in are there, then great.”

Full-backs Adrian Sporle and Liam Smith have already been signed this summer and although the latter had a nightmare start when he scored an own goal in the weekend friendly at East Fife, his gaffer believes a player he knows well will be a big hit.

“It was a great finish from him,” joked Robbie.

“Seriously, I know what you get from Liam from our time at Hearts and he’s a good player who makes good decisions.

“He is good going forward and defensively as well, so he’ll be fine.”

United, meanwhile, are likely to fix up keeper Deniz Mehmet on a deal after he impressed in the 45 minutes he got at the weekend.

It will be the former Turkish youth international’s second spell at Tannadice after leaving at the end of January.

“We are, obviously, looking to bring in some reinforcements for the goalkeeping department,” added Robbie.

“Deniz was with us last season and has that wee bit of history with the club.

“We felt in January that he wasn’t quite ready to play some games after he’d been injured and he went to Queen of the South.

“He is a good goalkeeper who knows the club and the league.”