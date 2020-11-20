‘Pathetic actions’: Vandals target Angus playpark the day after £2,300 worth of repairs from previous damage

Vandals targeted an Angus playpark – less than a day after council workers repaired £2,300 worth of damage from a previous incident just weeks ago.

On Tuesday officers from Angus Council had to repair the surfacing at Arbroath’s Cliffburn playpark after it was damaged late last month.

But less than 24 hours later, the vandals struck again.

This comes after a bench in the park was set on fire at the beginning of June.

© DC Thomson & Co. Ltd.

David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, said if this vandalism continues the authority will have “no option” but to remove some of the equipment from the playpark.

He said: “How anyone could stoop to this kind of destructive behaviour is beyond me.

“These people need to realise that a few seconds of mindless vandalism has consequences, not least for the children who enjoy playing at the park and those that foot the repair bill.

“There has been significant investment in the park over recent years and yet we have seen other instances of fire raising to picnic tables and bins.

“It’s not on and, if it continues, we may be left with no option but to remove equipment.

“I would hate to see that happen at a park that was born out of investment by the local community.

“I hope that anyone who witnessed these most recent incidents contacts the police to tell them what they saw

“We shouldn’t tolerate these pathetic actions.”

Angus Council has reported each instance to Police Scotland, and says the second attack likely took place between 4pm on Tuesday November 17 and 8am on Thursday November 18.

Councillor Brenda Durno, who represents Arbroath, added: “I was sad to hear that Cliffburn playpark has been damaged again less than 24 hours since it was repaired.

“It cost £2,300 to put down the replacement surface and this money comes out of rate payers’ pockets and could have been far better spent.

“If anyone saw anything, please let the police know.

“These times are hard enough without making others’ lives more miserable through actions like this.”

Police Scotland was approached for comment.