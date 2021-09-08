Past Times Quiz: Test your knowledge on Broughty Ferry trivia

At one stage Broughty Ferry had more millionaires per square mile than any other UK location, but is your knowledge of the Dundee suburb as rich as those former residents?

Today is your chance to challenge that Broughty Ferry knowledge with our Past Times Quiz which features some fantastic nostalgic images so at least it will be fun to look at even if you don’t know the answers.

As always if you want to do this right then keep your scrolling to a minimum as the answers are detailed at the bottom of the page.

1. Broughty Ferry was previously a separate burgh from the city, but in what year was it incorporated into Dundee?



2. On December 2 1943, a pigeon from Broughty Ferry was awarded the Dickin Medal for “delivering a message under exceptional difficulties and so contributing to the rescue of an Air Crew while serving with the RAF in February 1942”. But what was the pigeon’s name?

3. The annual New Years Day Dook has only been cancelled once since it began in 1891, and that was on January 1 2021. But in 1989 what did organisers have to do before the event could go ahead?

4. Broughty Ferry Railway Station is the oldest still operating in Scotland, but in which year were the buildings, which are still in use to this day, opened?

5. This stunning image was captured in 1968 but which Broughty Ferry street does it look down?

6. The Chippendales from the Ferry Inn were looking quite the part in their costumes on Broughty Ferry beach in June 1992, but which event were they about to take part in?

7. This landmark stands at the entrance of Reres Park in the Ferry, but what event does the arch commemorate?

8. What old Broughty Ferry school are pupils seen leaving in this image taken in October 1962?

9. The Cleopatra boat took passengers on a trip from Broughty Ferry to Dundee to Newburgh but can you tell me in what year did the journeys come to an end?

10. In what year was Broughty Ferry Castle erected by the 2nd Lord Gray, on a charter from James IV, in response to increased English naval activity?

ANSWERS