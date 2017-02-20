Past of Dundee thug who posed for pic with knife

Mark Boucher has a history of subjecting his partners to abuse.

Last May, the Tele told how he had spent more than a month threatening that he would butcher former girlfriend Jazmine McGraw, sending her hundreds of texts and images.

He even turned up outside a house where she was staying and shone the headlights of his car at her through a window.

Boucher admitted causing Ms McGraw — also a victim in this latest case against him — fear or alarm, including threatening to kill her.

We also told how the brazen thug had posted a photo on Facebook of himself posing with a huge serrated knife.

The campaign of harassment against Ms McGraw took place between December 11 2015 and January 15 last year after they had split up.

The court was told that Boucher had posted threats on Facebook, including photos of knives and hammers, apparently aimed at Ms McGraw.

He also posted a picture of his front door barricaded, saying that this was what the police would find when they came to get him. Kevin Hampton, who was defending Boucher — of Ballochmyle Drive — at the time, said his client had abused cannabis for “a number of years” and this had caused him issues, but insisted he was now leading a healthier lifestyle.

He was ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work for the offence and placed under supervision.