Passengers urge council bosses to fix broken bus signs across Dundee

Passengers have urged council bosses to fix a number of broken signs in bus shelters.

Commuters have criticised the bus stop outside the city’s railway station due to an out-of-date paper timetable on the shelter, plus a faulty electronic sign that should show the arrival time of coaches.

Meanwhile, there are similar problems along Perth Road where there are no bus names, numbers or arrival times displayed.

Now Dundee City Council has been called on to fix the issue, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “It is obviously very important to have real-time information on these electronic boxes and that it is kept up to date.

“I will now be contacting the council’s sustainable transportation officer who is responsible for ensuring that all repairs are carried out properly.

“I have had a complaint about one of the bus stops on the Perth Road, but it is a different matter.

“It is an older unit and a local resident has raised a problem with that too.

“I am also more than happy to report the problem of the out-of-date paper timetable at the shelter outside Dundee railway station and make sure it is brought up to date for passengers.”

One passenger, who did not want to be named, said the problem would confuse tourists.

He said: “What an impression visitors to our city get once they leave the railway station.

“Just the other day I saw a chap with a backpack on and looking concerned about when his bus would arrive.

“The timetable changed on Monday but no one had thought to put a new paper version up at the shelter.

“This poor guy was relieved when his bus finally arrived 25 minutes later. He had been waiting quite a while and was just delighted that his bus finally turned up.”

He added: “The changes to the paper timetable have been known for ages and the ones in Cupar, where I stay, have all been updated.

“It took long enough for the shelter to be opened outside the railway station in the first place. Surely someone is being paid good money to sort this?”

The council said it was working with the service firm to fix the issues, including the train station.