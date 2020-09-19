Passengers were able to fly from Dundee to Belfast for the first time in eight years as a new Loganair service took off yesterday.

The service has been deemed an “important boost” for the airport, linking the city directly with Northern Ireland after an absence of air-connectivity for eight years.

Among those booked up for the first flight were Karen Callow, 40, and her three-year-old son Jamie.

Karen, who lives in West Ferry but comes originally from Comber, just outside Belfast, said they were off to visit her parents for the first time since lockdown.

Karen said: “We are both so excited and it’s amazing to be able to fly to Belfast once more from Dundee.

“We were originally booked on the flight for April but obviously that was cancelled so we are returning to Belfast for the first time in months.

“I used to use the Dundee to Belfast flight all the time so I am delighted to see it back. It means I can get to Belfast so much more easily that having to go to Edinburgh.

“It also means it’s going to be ideal for my parents when they want to come to Dundee to visit us.”

Also on the flight were Judy and Scott Robertson, both 55, from the West End.

Judy said: “The flight was booked for me for a surprise for my birthday. It just happens to be a coincidence that it’s the first flight, we didn’t realise it was going to be the first one until now.”

Scott said: “I am very keen to support the connection between here and Belfast and to also support Dundee Airport.

“I think cost wise it’s going to be ok when you take into consideration the extra costs involved with flying from Edinburgh Airport.”

Sheila McCallum, 76, from Muirhead, said: “I used to regularly use the Dundee to Belfast flight two to three times a year to go to visit family.

“I’m so glad the flight has been brought back and I will be happy to support it and use it regularly.

“It means my family will also be able to visit me easily in Dundee. I think the costs are reasonable and it definitely makes life easier than having to go to Edinburgh to make the journey.”

Derrick Lang, airport manager at Dundee Airport, said the new service was an important and welcome additional route that further enhanced connectivity for the region

He added: “Travellers will be able to visit two of the UK’s most vibrant cities that have benefited from positive transformation in recent years.

“Dundee Airport is a real asset for the local community and we are delighted to support this new service and wish it every success.”

The service will initially consist of twice-weekly flights leaving at 1.15pm from Dundee Airport Fridays and Sundays, with a 3pm return each day.