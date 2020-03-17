Passenger racially abused by thug on Aberdeen to Dundee train in row over music

A train passenger was racially abused by a drunken lout during a journey from hell.

Alexander Nite received a torrent of abuse from James Stewart, 52, because he asked him to turn down loud music on the train between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Stewart was ordered to pay compensation to Mr Nite with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that he was repeatedly subjected to abusive remarks.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said Mr Nite got on the train at Aberdeen just after 4.30pm where Stewart was already on board.

He was playing loud music and shortly after leaving Aberdeen, Stewart and his travelling party were asked to turn down the noise.

An offended Stewart then proceeded to racially abuse Mr Nite.

Mrs Mannion said: “The accused called him a ‘******* foreigner’ and said ‘who the **** are you telling me what to do?’

“Another passenger said to turn it off but the accused continued to be aggressive.

“Mr Nite sat back in his seat but he accused made various threats saying ‘I’ll ******* do him'”

Stewart was also heard to say: “People should be searched before they come into this country. We are ******* Scottish. If you get off at Dundee I’ll do you.”

Mr Nite was said to have been alarmed by this and managed to send a text message to British Transport Police for assisted.

When the train arrived in Dundee, Stewart was pointed out to the officers and arrested.

He said while under interview: “I didn’t realise I made those kind of comments. I was drunk.”

Stewart, of Jubilee Buildings, Tayport, pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Mr Nite on the ScotRail train on March 11 by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making racial remarks.

David Sinclair, defending, said Stewart had been returning from a concert in Aberdeen the night before and had been drinking prior to boarding the train.

Mr Sinclair said: “When he got the train he was worse for wear. He reacted very poorly to a reasonable request made of him.

“The situation perpetuated itself from the alcohol consumed. He wishes to say sorry.”

Sheriff George Way ordered Stewart to pay £200 of compensation.